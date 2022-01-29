Police investigating after third party shoots man who was stabbing a woman at Waco gas station

Police are investigating after an individual shot at a man who was stabbing a woman at the QuikTrip on South New Road in Waco.

Waco police said a call came in at 7:40 p.m. in what began as a domestic dispute between a man and woman that escalated.

According to police, a third party stepped in and shot at the man who was stabbing a woman. There were a lot of people at the gas station as this all went down.

"The third-party that was involved that did discharge a weapon, he is with us, he is being very cooperative, he does have people here that are supporting him as well, and so we'll continue to work with him throughout this investigation," said Waco police spokesperson Garen Bynum.

The shooter is not in custody, but is cooperating with the police.

Both the man and female victim involved are being transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.