Harker Heights adults save child from being abducted: Police

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Central Texas child was rescued from an attempted abduction thanks to two "quick" adults, police said.

Around 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in response to attempted child abduction, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Police said a female child had been approached by an unknown male that was able to lure her into his vehicle.

However, a "quick response" by two adult witnesses resulted in the child being safely removed from the suspect's vehicle.

Police said no injuries were reported and the child has since been returned to family.

The suspect remains in custody at the Bell County Jail, Harker Heights police said.

Officials believe this to be an isolated incident with no other threat to the community remaining.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing and is being led by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

"We would like to thank the citizens of Harker Heights and the Killeen Independent School District Police Department for the expedited response and recovery of the child and our continued partnership," Betiale Hawkins II, Harker Height's Chief of Police said in a statement.