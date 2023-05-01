'Please speak up': Family of Waco shooting victim still looking for justice 5 years later

WACO, Texas — A Waco mother is speaking out on the fifth anniversary of her son's death, which is now classified as a cold case by police.

Justin Bibles was 32 years old when he was shot outside of a Waco Red Lobster on May 1, 2018.

His mother, Zada Bridgewater, is pleading with the public to share any information that may help build a case against his killer.

"I want them to know that this case is still open, this case is still ongoing," Bridgewater said.

"Please step up. Please speak up."

Bibles was a local rapper and father of four.

"I've had to watch his children grow up without him," Bridgewater said.

Waco Police originally made an arrest in the case days after his death. A grand jury later declined to indict the suspect with insufficient evidence.

That suspect has not been ruled out.

A spokesperson for the Waco Police Department said updates in the case remain limited.

McLennan County district attorney Josh Tetens said his office is hopeful to continue seeking justice for Bibles, but is awaiting more evidence to be collected in the case.

Bridgewater has spent the last five years pushing law enforcement and the public to step up.

She said she believes his case has been cast aside as he was a young, Black man.

"I want to from now until the day I take my last breath to keep his name out there, trying to get justice," Bridgewater said.

Anyone can file an anonymous tip with Waco Crime Stoppers by calling 254-753-4357 or online.