Pfizer booster shot makes its way to Central Texas, demand for vaccine clinics high

WACO, Texas — Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine have made their way to Central Texas for those eligible.

McLennan County health officials said they've seen a lot of people take the opportunity to get the extra shot.

According to CDC recommendations, the Pfizer-BioNTech booster is available for those 65 years old and older, as well as those 18 and older who have an underlying health condition or live or work in a high-risk setting.

"This gives them another pump of immunization, gives them another pump of strength so that they'll be able to fight the delta variant or any other variants of COVID that come along," said Kelly Craine, communications lead for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

More than 2,300 people in McLennan County have gotten an extra dose since they became available, according to Texas Health and Human Services data. The booster is available at the health district's clinics as well as at many local pharmacies.

"Our best advice is start with your physician," Craine said.

The approval of the Pfizer booster has been long awaited. On Monday, even President Biden got the shot.

Craine also said that the district is in need of more locations to volunteer to hosts clinics to keep up with demand for them.

Keshna Collins brought her three daughters, Connally ISD students, to get their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. She said she's not ruling out getting a booster shot in the future.

"I don't think at this point I would need one, but if I did need one, then I'm glad that they're available," Collins said.

For now, she said she's just trying to keep her kids safe, especially after her Connally students have faced so much since the school year began.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, as well as to find an appointment in McLennan County, visit the health district's COVID website.