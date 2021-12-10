Pediatric vaccine demand remains steady in Central Texas as holidays approach

WACO, Texas — A month after the CDC and FDA authorized the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, McLennan County is still reporting steady demand.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District communications director Kelly Craine said while the crowds are not as large as they were when the pediatric vaccines first became available, parents and kids are still in and out of vaccine clinics every day.

"It is a busy time for families and schools, so we're trying to make it easier for people, so we have a lot of school-based clinics," Craine said.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Human Services, more than 2,100 children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine in McLennan County as of Thursday. In Bell County, more than 2,800 have received at least one dose.

Waco mother Stefanie Wheat-Johnson brought her three children, ages 6, 8, and 11 to the health district to receive their second dose on Thursday afternoon.

The Johnson family was one of the first in line for the vaccine, as 8-year-old Ever is a leukemia survivor.

"The pandemic hit right as he was wrapping up treatment and it was a scary time for us as it is for a lot of people with chronic illnesses, cancer treatment, all that stuff going on," Wheat-Johnson said.

Now fully vaccinated, the family is looking forward to enjoying the holidays with peace of mind.

You can register for adult COVID-19 vaccines, pediatric vaccines, and booster vaccines on the health district's COVID-19 website.