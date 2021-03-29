Menu

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Freightliner truck tractor in Waco

(Source: Raycom Media)
WACO, TX — On Saturday morning just before 1 AM, Waco Police Officers received a call in the 1400 block of Southbound I-35 in reference to a man struck by a passing vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they identified 36-year-old Craig Creel Steward and confirmed he was struck by the passing vehicle.

Investigators who were called to the scene to begin the investigation were able to find evidence that a dark gray or silver Freightliner truck tractor had possibly struck Steward.

Steward was pronounced dead by Judge Peterson.

The vehicle that struck Steward did not stay on the scene and investigators are working to figure out who was responsible for the fatal collision.

The vehicle involved was traveling southbound on I-35 in the 1400 block when the collision occurred.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Clark with Waco PD at (254) 750-3662 or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 750-4357.

