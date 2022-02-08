Over 200 businesses have opened in Central Texas, concerns over inflation

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas is growing like a weed. New businesses are popping up left and right. Almost 200 businesses in the last six months.

Inside the freshly built walls of Pivovar in downtown Waco, General Manager Jeremy Eaton told 25 News they're already looking for the next step.

"As soon as we hit one mile marker, it's onto the next," Eaton said. "We're even talking about a BBQ concept."

Ideas like these are flooding in.

Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said the progress we're seeing now has been in the works for years.

"Four years ago, following a plan to how can we change the direction of downtown Temple," Henry said.

For him and entrepreneurs, it's the perfect equation. More businesses bringing more people and dding more money. That equals incredible expansion.

"It runs into the millions upon millions of dollars," Henry said.

While both Pivovar and cities are thinking the same way, there are questions about growing pains: Increases in the cost of living, hikes in property taxes, not enough infrastructure to keep up with the growth, etc.