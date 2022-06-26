Organization honors local faith leaders for work in and out of the church

WACO, Texas — Throughout the pandemic, many people leaned on their faith to pull them through the uncertainty. One organization rooted in faith is now honoring those pastors who kept their communities going.

The Ladies of BOLD hosted a black and white tie event to honor 15 local pastors who have dedicated their lives to serving the Waco community.

Jacoby Kemp said, “They are in a position that most times they are not rewarded for their hard service, they're behind the scenes work and labor.”

Kemp's wife, Tayna Kemp, is one of the members and event organizers of the BOLD group. Kemp said it's important to give people their flowers while they are here.

Mrs. Kemp said, “We have three or four pastors who do food trucks for the church. We have passers who do COVID relief, and others, we just want to honor them.”

Pastor Kenneth Ferrell has dedicated his life to preaching and uplifting the community even in its darkest hours.

“During the pandemic, it was very difficult for many pastors to serve because of the fact of trying to navigate through the difficult time," said Ferrell.

The pandemic pushed Ferrell to transition to a web format for Sunday Service. He is now spreading the word through social media platforms with the help of the community he was called to serve.

“We express our love and their commitment to the service because we couldn’t have done it without them. We are blessed to be a blessing," said Ferrell.

While it's nice to be honored for selfless work in the community, Ferrell and the other faith leaders will keep leading, loving, and preaching regardless of recognition.

In the past, the Ladies of BOLD have also honored local barbers, hairstylists, and female pastors to thank them for their ongoing work in our community.