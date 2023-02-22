One year later, still no suspect in shooting of Waco 16-year-old

WACO, Texas — A year after a University High basketball player was gunned down in Waco, police are still looking for his killer.

16-year-old Drevion Booker was walking near the corner of Ruby and Sanger Avenues in Waco on Feb. 20 of last year when police say a drive-by shooting resulted in his death.

Since his murder, police have struggled to collect enough evidence or witness statements to track down a suspect.

In June, Waco Police announced the gun was likely fired from a silver SUV by a gang member.

"Gang members are a tight-knit group of individuals, and they rarely talk to police out of fear as being labeled as what they would call a 'snitch'," said special crimes detective Francisco Reyes, the investigator of the case.

Police also clarified Booker was not connected to a gang himself.

Reyes said he believes there are other people who know more about what happened the night of Booker's murder and asks them to come forward, even if it is anonymously.

"It would be tremendous closure. But it still won't bring Drevion back," Booker's great uncle, Derrick Worthy, said of the search for justice.

Booker's mother, Rashanda Patterson, expressed frustration and a deep desire for justice for her son.

"To the gang people that did this to my son, how can they sleep at night knowing they did this to my innocent son that didn't do anything," Patterson told 25 News via text on Monday. "I'm praying that God gives the detectives evidence for my son to get JUSTICE."

The family and investigators ask anyone with information about what happened to Drevion Booker bring it to the attention of Waco Police.

To make an anonymous tip, you can contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or submit one online on the Crime Stoppers website.