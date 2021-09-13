Woman dies after being ejected in single-vehicle crash in Waco

WACO, Texas — A single-vehicle crash in Waco left a woman dead on Saturday, Sept. 11 near the 300 Block of Herring Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 1:23 A.M.

The driver hit a raised curb on the outside lane, overcorrected and slid up over the curb in the inside lane.

The vehicle proceeded to slide down the embankment where it flipped and rolled at least twice.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle while the vehicle was rolling.

Waco Fire and Emergency Medical Personnel assisted to perform CPR on the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries, at 3:01 A.M.

Next of kin have been notified and the driver has been identified as 35-year-old Kieona Nowlin of Waco.

