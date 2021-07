WACO, TX — One person is in custody after police responded to a suspicious vehicle that led to a chase through Waco.

Sgt. Mottley with Waco PD said the chase started at 20th St and Sanger Ave and ended near 24th St and Grim Ave.

Three people fled the scene and one person, who police suspected had a gun, was arrested and taken into custody.

No other information was available.

