One person has died following a crash east of Waco

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that on Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 11:30 pm, a fatal crash occurred on SH 6 near Lake Creek Road east of Waco.

A Kia Optima, traveling westbound, was unable to navigate the curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the road and overturned.

The driver was identified as Raymond Gonzales, 65, of Waco. Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

