One of the first African American radio broadcast sensations in Waco dies at 85

WACO, Texas — Rev. Joe Montgomery was born in the 1930s in Bosqueville. Growing up he's always had dreams of becoming a radio broadcaster and that's a dream he's surely fulfilled.

He's broadcasted his own show 'The Gospel Train' which aired on KRZI (1580 AM) and sister station KEY-92 FM for over 40 years.

Montgomery's show was centered around the word of God. He played gospel music on his show from 6 to 7:30 a.m. and also aired the sermons he gave at the Kendall Baptist Church.

He was a radio broadcast legend who touched the lives of many and also crossed racial boundaries, being one of the first African American radio broadcast stars in Waco.

“He had friends from all over the place.. neighbors, people from different universities, of all races, genders, creeds, colors, religions, people who don’t even believe .. believed," said his son, Rodrieck Tre Montgomery.

Montgomery passed on Sept. 5 and will be laid to rest on Sept. 15 at The Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.

His service will also be live streamed on the Lake Shore Funeral Home's website.

Montgomery led a life of passion, he was a man who prioritized making a positive impact on the community he was in, Waco, Texas.