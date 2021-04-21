One man dead after shooting on Parkwood Street in Waco

WACO, TX — One man is dead after a shooting on Parkwood Street Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, officers with the Waco Police Department were dispatched to the 3800 block of Parkwood Street regarding a shooting.

When officers responded, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard. Authorities believe the victim was involved in the shooting on Parkwood Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are working to identify the man and notify his family. Until then, his name will not be released.

Responding officers also went to the home on Parkwood Street, where they located the other individual involved in the shooting.

Authorities learned the shooting occurred inside of the home.

The individual who was on scene has been cooperative with the investigation, according to Waco PD.

Detectives are still working to find the cause of the shooting. However, authorities believe it was an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.

