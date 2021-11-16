One arrested after Hewitt officers led on police chase Monday

WACO — Hewitt Police officers were led on a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash Monday evening in Robinson.

The female passenger has been arrested, but police are still searching for the male driver of the vehicle. Chief of Police James Devlin said the police chase began when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8 p.m. with a four-door gold Honda for speeding on southbound I-35.

The driver of the vehicle continued to drive as the officer turned on his siren and vehicle lights, and made a turn towards Robinson, refusing to stop and leading the officer through several neighborhoods.

Robinson officers assisted the Hewitt Police Department with the pursuit, but the driver then began to speed up and officers lost sight of the vehicle. The officer terminated the pursuit, but shortly thereafter officers were flagged down to a vehicle collision at North Old Robinson Road and Darden Drive.

Devlin said the driver of the vehicle had hit a brick mailbox and ran into a tree. The resident of the property was able to capture the collision on their Ring doorbell camera.

Officers then located a female passenger in the backyard of a neighboring home. Amanda Cordero, 27, was arrested for evading on foot and transported to a local hospital for medical screening.

Officers later discovered she had allegedly lied about who she was, and had a previous warrant out for her arrest. Devlin said officers also located several narcotics in the vehicle.

Cordero resides in McLennan County jail, she is charged with evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The male driver has not been located, but Hewitt officers are continuing to confirm the identity of the man.