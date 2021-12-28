Omicron variant takes on Central Texas

WACO, Texas — The numbers of positive COVID-19 outbreaks are at their highest since early October in McLennan County.

To be exact, the number of positive COVID-19 cases is currently at 112 per McLennan County Health Department's latest records.

This raises a cause for concern according to medical professionals because the Omicron variant is now in Central Texas and its believed to be more active than previous strains.

Dr. Owais Durrani, emergency medical physician shared his take on the new strain with 25 News.

"Honestly, it's been shocking for myself and most of the medical community," Durrani said. "We expected omicron to be the top variant mid-January or so, but it's already the dominant variant. It's surpassed Delta by leaps and bounds. It's been surprising."

People in the community also shared their personal experiences with the virus. Stacy Foster, a Waco resident, currently positive with the virus spoke up and said she was told it's the omicron strain.

Foster said, "I feel crappy... I started getting sick on Thursday night, like the body aches and the headaches. I went to bed and I woke up Friday morning in tears because body aches were really horrible."

Medical professionals continue to urge the public to get vaccinated and wear masks to reduce the spread. They say it's the only way to prevent your health from being compromised by this new variant.