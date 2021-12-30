Watch
Oklahoma man leads police on high speed chase through McLennan County

Renee Parker<br/>
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 30, 2021
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — An Oklahoma man is behind bars after state troopers say he led police on a high speed chase across McLennan County.

Sheldon Turner, 30, from Westville, Oklahoma, is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Department of Public Safety said police tried to pull Turner over for a traffic violation around 3:30 p.m. at Lake Shore and MacArthur drives in Waco.

Turned led police on a chase through Waco, Bellmead, Axtell and Riesel.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and at times, Turner drove his on a Yamaha motorcycle on the wrong side of the road, according to Howard.

The chase ended about 4:05 p.m. at FM 1860 and Old Marlin Road.

