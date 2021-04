WACO, TX — All northbound mainlanes of I-35 near BUS 77 are shut down due to a crash.

Traffic is being forced to exit at BUS 77 (Exit 337). Drivers can then re-enter the I-35 mainlanes north of US 84/Waco Drive.

TxDOT estimates it will take one to two hours to clear the crash.

