Nonprofit Urban Reap celebrates Earth Day everyday through work with the community

WACO, TX — At Urban Reap, Earth Day is celebrated everyday, because they're all about being good stewards to our earth. Between composting and growing their own herbs, they strive to keep the planet healthy and happy.

Megan McLellan has been volunteering at Urban Reap for three years, She says she's learned how simple it can be to give back to the planet.

"Oh I appreciate it a lot more than what I used to," McLellan said. "We live here just as well as the plants. They need oxygen, we need oxygen. So yes, we need our plants just as well as they need us."

She does all sorts of things, but in honor of Earth Day, she's planting new herbs that Urban Reap will later sell to the community. As a nonprofit, Urban Reap also grows herbs to help sell at the Mission Waco grocery store, the Jubilee Market.

It's all about giving back to the planet and helping the community along the way.

"Here at Urban Reap, our motto is loving our neighbor by loving our earth," said Emily Hills, director of the nonprofit.

Hills has been working at Urban Reap for over a year and loves that everyday is different. Her favorite thing to do is talk to others about how they can be healthy while keeping the planet healthy too.

"Creating platforms to empower folks to take positive changes to their lives, to be better stewards and build that stewardship in the community," Hills said.

She is amazed at the ripple effect Urban Reap has caused. Hills says by just talking about it, it can inspire someone else, and the trend continues.

"It's just, it's been really empowering that you can actually make a difference by talking to folks about this," Hills said.

McLellan says she isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. She loves meeting new people and hearing how they protect the planet.

McLellan sees herself continuing to volunteer at Urban Reap because she enjoys her time outside.

"I personally like volunteering here because I like working with the earth," she said.

When we don't take care of our earth, plants, animals and everything else will slowly die off. McLellan says it's easy to prevent that, and it starts with you.

"It's really easy. If you're self-aware of yourself, you can be self-aware of the planet," McLellan said.

Urban Reap is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can purchase produce, compost or volunteer like McLellan.

