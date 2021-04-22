Nonprofit that works to locate missing children searching for missing Waco teenager

WACO, TX — A nonprofit that works to help locate missing children is asking for the community's help in locating a Waco teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Cameron Diaz was last seen on Friday, April 16 in Waco, according to CFSI Texas for Missing Children.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CFSI Texas for Missing Children says Diaz may be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-700 or Private Investigator Lynn Foreman at (512) 781-1553.

