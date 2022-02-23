'No one will be turned away': Waco Salvation Army serves as warming center

WACO, Texas — When winter weather hits Central Texas, the Salvation Army steps up to help vulnerable populations like those facing homelessness.

Their Waco shelter is now serving as a warming center and people are encouraged to stop by for a break from the cold.

"It's really important that individuals that normally may not go into a shelter to get warm, that they do that because the entire core of their body is going to lose temperature and they need to go somewhere to stay healthy," Commanding Officer Major Jim Taylor said.

During the day, the shelter will serve as a warming center with hot food and coffee. Then at night, they provide warm beds and blankets.

The Salvation Army staff said anyone is welcome and they hope that no one lets pride get in the way of asking for the help they need.

"That's why we're here. Don't be afraid to ask," Shelter Director Tim Wasion said. "If people didn't ask and show a need, there would be no reason for us to be here. We're here to help you. Swallow the pride. I've been there, I know how it feels. It's okay, just come."

With more people coming in for help, the shelter is also in need of more donations.

"Our expenses go up when we do things like this so obviously donations are needed as well," Major Taylor said. "Whether it's cash to help offset those expenses or physical donations like blankets, gloves, hats or even food."

The shelter is also always in need of personal hygiene items such as razors, toothpaste, shampoo, and conditioner. Those items can just be dropped at the shelter, they will be provided free of charge to their residents.