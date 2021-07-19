'No Limitations': Local organization hosts volleyball camp for those with disabilities

WACO, TX — A Central Texas organization is giving those living with physical and intellectual disabilities a chance to get active.

No Limitations Waco has hosted soccer, basketball and cheer events, and now they're adding volleyball to that list.

The organization hosted a volleyball workshop the last two Sundays. Coach Kaili Kennedy went through different volleyball skills and then participants were able to play a full game at the end of the session.

“I had parents come up to me and say, ‘I was so reluctant to sign them up, but I’m so glad I did because they had fun,’" Kennedy said. "So it’s just so incredible to see everyone having fun. It’s a really good feeling.”

Two separate sessions were held, one for kids and one for older teens and adults.

No Limitations Director Coleen Heaton says adding a new sport is just one of the many signs that the organization is growing.

“We don’t have any geographical boundaries and we don’t charge with our services, so if someone wants to play they can drive from anywhere," Heaton said. "And we’ve grown so much that we’ve gotten a call from a family in the United Kingdom who was moving to Central Texas.”

Kennedy decided to get involved with No Limitations after hearing about the program from a coworker.

“I saw that they were starting sports again and so I decided to reach out and I decided it’s time to bring volleyball to those that can’t necessarily play otherwise,” she said.

One of the athletes at this Sunday's volleyball workshop was 22-year-old Eli Burgett. He said he's been coming to No Limitations events for three years now.

“This is a great opportunity for people to show what they can do in sports,” he said.

To find out how you can get involved or donate to No Limitations, you can find them on Facebook.