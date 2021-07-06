No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Waco

WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 5:11 am on Tuesday morning.

The fire took place in the 2000 block of Ramada Dr and Engine 11 was the first unit on the scene at 5:16 am.

Waco Fire says flames could be seen on arrival as screws had to force their way into the front entry to search.

The home was unoccupied and crews were able to control the fire by 5:34 am.

Waco Police and AMR were on the scene and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

