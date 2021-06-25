No injuries reported after train strikes 18-wheeler stuck on tracks in Moody

MOODY, TX — On Friday, June 25, 2021, a Train struck an 18-wheeler that was stuck on the tracks.

Beau Massey, the assistant Fire Chief for the city of Moody, says an 18-wheeler got stuck trying to pass a railroad crossing when an oncoming train struck it.

The train was far enough away to slow down but was unable to stop completely.

The incident happened at Teague Dr and Texas 317 in Moody.

No injuries were reported and everyone is okay according to Massey.

The incident is currently under investigation.

