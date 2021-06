WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is working the scene of a gas leak in the 2200 block of Park Ave.

Workers nicked a small gas line in the area and Waco Fire is waiting for the gas company to patch the line.

No evacuations were needed.

No other information was made available.

