No arrests made following robbery at Boozer's Jewelers in Waco

WACO, Texas — No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made following a robbery at Boozer's Jewelers in Waco on Saturday.

According to authorities, the initial call came in at about 4 p.m. reporting that there were two possible suspects at 1025 North Valley Mills Drive C.

The suspects were reported as one female and one male, who were both displaying weapons and taking an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The suspects were not on the scene when officers arrived.

