No active shooter at Fort Hood, social media reports 'false': Officials

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 10, 2022
WACO, Texas — There is no active shooting threat this Sunday afternoon at Fort Hood, officials said.

Addressing several social media reports, military officials are now reassuring the public that there was never an active shooter on the post.

According to the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, all reports of any shooter or shooting are "false."

However, at this time, those looking to enter Pershing Park may experience some delays at the gate as officials are responding to a call reporting "two suspicious males."

One male has since been apprehended, officials said.

A search continues this afternoon for the second male.

Officials said more details will be released as they become available.

