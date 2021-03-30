New Waco Police Chief aims to increase department's diversity, community relations

WACO, TX — Chief Sheryl Victorian was sworn in to the Waco Police Department just under two weeks ago. She's already hit the ground running, receiving a warm welcome from the citizens of Waco.

In a sit down interview with 25 News, Chief Victorian said she is excited to go from big city Houston to a more intimate setting like Waco.

Throughout her 28 years of service, she has received countless awards, including the 100 Club of Houston's "Rookie of the Year" in 1995.

With her knowledge, Chief Victorian believes Waco has great potential to be a model city for public safety and community police partnerships.

"The City of Waco Police Department is doing a phenomenal job," she said.

To continue the job well done, Chief Victorian believes it's important to start with the police workforce, hiring a more diverse set of community members.

"I would like to see is for us to increase recruiting of minorities and having a more diverse workforce," she said.

With more representation comes a better bond between the department and community members. Chief Victorian knows that a police officer's job can be easier with the communities help.

"It helps to increase that trust and legitimacy in policing," she said. "In order to reduce crime, we need our citizens as a force multiplier to be our eyes and ears in the community."

Waco's crime rate has been on a downward trend over the last seven years. Although this is a good sign, it's keeping the crime rate down that's important. Chief Victorian says she'll will work to do that but needs the community's help.

"Join in on the work that we're doing to be that model city for public safety and police community partnerships," she said.

Teamwork is instrumental in a successful police department. Waco is no Houston, but the new police chief says there are many things she can do to help enhance the department in Waco.

"It's important that I asses what's going on here and see how I can move us forward with any ideas that I have brought from Houston," Chief Victorian said.

Not only does Chief Victorian hold the department's highest title, she also made history as the first Black and women chief for Waco PD.

"I tell people all the time it wasn't really my goal to make history or break any barriers, but I thank God that I did," Chief Victorian said.

You can find her full bio on the City of Waco website.