New Robinson thrift store opens to raise money for free hospice house

ROBINSON, Texas — A Central Texas non-profit is opening a resale shop in Robinson to raise money to create a cost-free hospice house.

The Lord's Work, run by CEO Jeff Bates, MD, is hosting a grand opening for the "Our Hospice House Resale Shop" on Saturday with food and live music.

The idea for the free hospice house came about a decade ago from Bates and his wife. Now, they plan to use the resale shop to make it a reality for vulnerable Central Texans.

Mark Walsh serves on the board of advisors and said all of the items in the shop have been donated, and that all of the proceeds will go directly to a fund for the free hospice house.

"The goal here is that no one has to pay for anything," Walsh said. "The hospice house itself provides the roof over their heads; it provides the staff, meals, and hygiene areas."

Walsh himself works in hospice care at Bluebonnet Health Services and said free hospice care would be a great service for the community, especially those with low income.

"It could then be in a position to care for people who don't have a home to go to when they need hospice," he said.

"Our Hospice House" hopes to raise enough money to have the house up and functioning within a year or two.

The grand opening of the resale shop will take place at 1208 N. Robinson Dr. in Robinson from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For now, the store is only open on Saturdays, but hours could expand depending on demand.

To learn more about the shop and its hours, visit "Our Hospice House and Retail Shop" on Facebook.