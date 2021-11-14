New coffee shop in Waco brings opportunities for people with disabilities

WACO, Texas — A new coffee shop run by people with disabilities, Bitty & Beau's, opened its doors in Waco Friday morning.

The new shop, located on Franklin Avenue, is a part of a chain that Amy Wright co-founded in 2016 in North Carolina and named after her kids, Bitty and Beau.

"We had a small little coffee shop, we employed 19 people with disabilities and the need for this exists all over our country, so we started to grow," Wright said.

Less than 20% of people in the United States with disabilities are employed.

Wright calls it an "employment epidemic" that she didn't want her son and daughter to have to face.

New employee Aaron Jones, who was taking customers' orders on Saturday morning, said his job each wasn't the easiest.

"Sometimes it depends on how hard you want to take the time to look for just the right job. It took me quite a while--I mean, a long time, but I finally did."

He said his favorite part of his new job is getting to meet so many new people and seeing so many smiling customers.

Luckily for Jones, there was a long line of them on Saturday morning, out the doors of the coffee shop.

"It's exciting to see it move beyond No Limitations, and kind of provide them with a place to be successful in life in general," said Fallon Branter, who was waiting in line to order and visit her sister, a new employee.

Wright hopes that when people come into the shop, they'll see what an inclusive workplace can look like and encourages other businesses to do the same.

The new coffee spot is located at 110 Franklin Avenue and is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.