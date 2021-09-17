New Cinemark theatre opening in Waco in early October

WACO, Texas — A new Cinemark movie theatre is set to open its doors in Waco in early October.

The new theatre will be located near TopGolf at 2400 Creekview Dr.

On its website, Cinemark states the theatre will have 14 auditoriums, reserved seating, online ticketing and kiosk ticketing.

The concession stand will also have a full menu that includes pizza and wings.

For a full list of the theatre's amenities, check their website.

