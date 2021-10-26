National supply shortages being felt in Central Texas

WACO, TX — Empty shelves and price increases, that's what you'll see right now.

Experts said the nationwide supply chain shortage won't be ending anytime soon.

Similar situations of scarce products lead to panic buying and again, business owners are taking a hit. Brian Brown, owner of the backyard said, he's felt this affects for months.

"Weird things, like not across the board, like jalapeno poppers and especially things like cups," Brown said. "Cups, where they're available, is through the roofs. We are avoiding the price increases as long as we can, but it's getting to the point where they will need to kick up a little bit."

With price increases on the horizon, concerns over federal policy have large retailers up in arms.

Some fear President Biden's Dec. 8 mandate to lay off employees who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19 will just keep the shelves empty.