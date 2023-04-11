Murder: Waco police charge 29-year-old man for fatal shooting near Bagby & Richter

UPDATE

WACO, Texas — Waco police have charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

Charles Earl Ervin has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of Zachary Hughes. The murder occurred last week near Bagby and Richter, police say.

The US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force participated, along with Waco police, in the arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bagby and Richter.

Waco police said they were notified of the incident at 12:53 p.m.

Two victims were later sent to a hospital, police said.

Of the two victims, a male victim has since died at the hospital, police said.

He has since been identified as 24-year-old Zachary Hughes.

Police said the condition of the other victim, a female, remains unknown.

The nearby Kendrick Elementary was "briefly placed on a secure," Waco ISD said in a statement.

"A secure is where the doors are locked but regular school business continues inside of the campus,"

"There was no disruption to students."

Waco police said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

This case marks the fourth person murdered in 2023, Waco police said.

"The Waco Police Department wants the public to know that it appears that the recent murder investigations are unrelated," the Waco Police Department said in a statement.

"The last three homicides, resulting in four deaths, have all been due to interpersonal conflicts,"

"WPD Special Crimes Detectives have arrested one suspect and will work diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects in all of the investigations,"

"It is our duty, as a community, to come forward with any information regarding a crime,"

"If you know anything, please call 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP."