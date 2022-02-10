Multi-agency law enforcement sting removed gang crime off Central Texas streets

WACO, TX — Operation Washout 2.0 is looking to get gang members, drugs, and guns off the street.

250 suspects were arrested during the 8-day operation. Ask any law enforcement leader in that room, they will say Central Texas has a gang problem and it's getting worse.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state meeting in Waco Wednesday highlighting the progress made to keep Central Texans safe.

They took hundreds of pounds of drugs like marijuana, heroin, and meth off the streets.

"This is the type of work our men and women go out and do each and every day," Waco Police Chief Sheryll Victorian said.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said violent crime has been rising the last couple of years, plaguing bell county. This operation has highlighted the work that's being done.

"We've seen violence and our officers and children hurt from carrying weapons illegally and those who sell drugs in our community and have a constant surge in our community," Chief Kimble said.

Chief Victorian said the numbers you see right now are progress. It took the work of hundreds from local and national agencies: Texas DPS, Waco and Killeen Police Departments, Sheriff Departments across the state, and even federal operations like the DEA.

Mclennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the work doesn't stop here.