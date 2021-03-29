Motorcyclist dead after crash near Franklin Avenue Sunday

WACO, TX — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash on Franklin Avenue in Waco Sunday night.

Waco PD officers were dispatched to the 2500 blk of Franklin Ave in reference to a collision involving a Pontiac sedan vs. a Yamaha motorcycle around 9:30 PM on March 28.

As officers arrived, medical personnel were already on scene and were giving medical attention to the driver of the motorcycle that was involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

After investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that the sedan was traveling westbound on Franklin Ave. and was attempting to turn into the Stripes parking lot.

As the vehicle was turning, the driver noticed the motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Franklin Ave.

The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the collision and laid the motorcycle down on the pavement, but still struck the sedan, causing fatal injuries.

At this time, no charges have been filed in this case.

Authorities have identified the driver of the Yamaha motorcycle as 36-year-old Mark Anthony Roberts. He was in Waco from out of his state, and his family has been located and notified.

If you have any information regarding this fatal crash, please contact Det. Clark at (254)750-3662.

