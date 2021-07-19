Motorcycle crash leaves one woman dead after striking a tree in Waco

WACO, TX — Waco police officers were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane on July 18, 2021, around 4 pm.

When officers arrived on the scene, Waco Fire and AMR were already on the scene.

According to police, the crash only involved one female victim who was riding the motorcycle when she hit a curb, lost control of her motorcycle and struck a tree.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Lee who requested an autopsy. The next of kin has been notified.

Waco police identified the victim as Brenda Kay Northcutt.

No other information was made available.

