Motion to reduce bond for 17-year-old indicted for capital murder denied

WACO, TX — Appearing in court virtually, 17-year-old Elijah Craven was in court with his lawyers for a motion to reduce his bond for capital murder in the shooting of 17-year-old Aquarius Mcphaul.

In a hearing last week, the other man accused of Mcphauls death was granted a significant reduction to his bond.

In September 2019, Mcphaul was found shot and dumped in the middle of the street on the 2900 block of South 4th Street next to the Oakwood Cemetery, near Baylor's campus.

Craven's motion to reduce his bond from $750,000 was denied.

In the hearing, a witness said Craven wore an ankle monitor during the time of the offense and that Craven had cut off the monitor within the 24 hours prior to Mcphauls death.

A witness also said Craven was patrolled in May of 2019 prior to Mcphauls death.

On September 10, 2019, Waco Police were dispatched at 3:12 pm and it was reported that Mcphaul was shot more than 5 times.

A witness said leads were developed through Mcphauls social media and cell phone with the help of the Mcphaul family.

Craven was in direct contact with Mcphaul prior to his death and it was reported that Mcphaul was murdered within 5 minutes of entering the vehicle with Craven.

Over 25 search warrants led to information from witnesses helping identify the people in the vehicle during Mcphauls death.

According to a witness, Mcphaul was in the middle of the backseat of the vehicle and there were more people in the car other than just Craven and Watkins. A stolen crew cab Toyota was involved in Mcphauls death.

A gold watch was subject to be robbed from Mcphauls wrist and he was shot after not giving the watch to Craven.

At least 3 weapons were found in the truck, none of which were the murder weapon. The murder weapon was identified by ballistics and was recovered a ta trap house.

The Mcphauls family was grocery shopping after attending the funeral of a nephew when they were informed of the death.