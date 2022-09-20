More electric vehicle chargers could be coming to Central Texas

WACO, Texas — More electric vehicle chargers are set to make their way across the state as a part of the Texas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.

The goal of the program is to build a more successful network of rapid electric vehicle chargers. The five-year plan hopes to meet the requirements of having public charging stations no more than 50 miles apart on Texas interstates.

TxDOT reports just a handful of charging stations in McLennan County as of now, with just two of those being publicly available.

Between 2022 and 2026, Texas is set to receive more than $407.8 million. 80 percent of that comes from federal funding and 20 percent from business partners within the state.

TxDOT submitted its plan for the funds to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, as a part of a requirement from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. It expects to receive an approval or a set of changes from the Federal Highway Association by the end of the month.

The placement of the new charging locations has not been set yet. An interactive map is available on the TxDOT website that allows users to place suggestions and comments about potential locations.

The state and local governments will need to partner with local businesses to develop and fund charging locations.

Still, many Central Texans are hesitant to go fully electric just yet.

"I absolutely would---If it was affordable," Katelyn Cannon, a Waco resident, said on Monday.

"I'd still like to have the choice between an electric and a gas vehicle, but I think that would only help some," Rand James, another driver in Waco said.

They believe, however, that having more chargers accessible could be a step toward changing their minds.

The full plan is available on the TxDOT website.