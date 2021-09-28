More COVID-19 treatment coming to McLennan County Tuesday

WACO, TX — More COVID-19 treatment is coming to McLennan County as a regional infusion center will open tomorrow at Texas State Technical College.

McLennan County hospitals are nearing capacity and this new treatment is here to not only help sick patients but also alleviate strain on healthcare workers.

Starting Tuesday, Sep. 28, Infusion Therapy, a life-saving treatment for COVID-19 positive patients will be set up with the goal of helping Central Texans.

Kelly Craine with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said the ground-breaking free treatment is proven to work.

"If you have COVID-19 and were diagnosed, you should contact them immediately," Craine said.

Dr. Umad Ahmad with Baylor Scott & White said the treatment is relatively simple.

"This is a very safe infusion, we have been doing this for months," Dr. Ahmad said. "It's a combination of two medicines, which is the antibodies that attack the virus and the chance of affecting the person now is low. It is a one-time infusion."

With keeping more people out of the hospital sick with the virus, Ashley Nystrum with the City of Waco said, hospitals will see more space for others.

"Previously it has been available but it takes up a bed so having this off-site center will give more resources and free up space in the hospitals," Nystrum said.

The treatment is by appointment only and you must be referred by a doctor. Craine said if you don't have a primary care physician, that's okay.

"Call the infusion center, they will work with you," Craine said.

So while cases continue to climb, officials said health care workers should be feeling a sigh of relief as more help is on the way.