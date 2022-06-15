Mitch Thompson returning to Baylor as new head baseball coach

WACO, Texas — All roads lead to home and for a select few, that includes the Baylor baseball program.

Baylor University has officially announced its 20th head baseball coach and this time, he's quite the familiar face.

Indeed, Mitch Thompson is set to return to the Baylor dugouts once more, only this time as head coach.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to return home to a place where I spent 18 wonderful years working hard to help build a championship program,” Thompson said in a statement.

As head coach at the McLennan Community College Baseball program, Thompson helped claim many titles, including three conference championships.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mitch Thompson as the next head coach of our baseball program,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said in a statement.

During his nearly 2 decades as an assistant, Thompson helped in getting Baylor to the 2005 College World Series, among many other conferences.

Baylor said Thompson will be formally introduced as the new head coach via conference next week.