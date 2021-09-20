Mission Waco's 15th annual Walk for the Homeless aims to educate walkers

WACO, Texas — Mission Waco is working to improve the lives of the poor and homeless who are struggling to get ahead.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Waco to walk for homelessness but to also discuss the various systemic issues that are occurring like domestic violence, food insecurity, affordable housing and homeless people who are affected by the COVID-19.

The group's 15th annual Walk For The Homeless aims to educate walkers about the issues and raise awareness about the organizations working to serve the vulnerable population.

People in the community get a chance to learn about the resources that exist in Waco.

Sunday's walk consisted of about 8 stops where walkers got the chance to hear from different organizations like Compassion Ministries, Caritas, My Brother's Keeper, Salvation Army and many more.

The event ended at The Silos where they held church under the bridge for their 29th-anniversary worship service.

Mission Waco has used a point-in-time system since 2005 to keep up with those who are homeless in McLennan County.

Since then, far fewer people are living on the streets. Executive Director John Calaway informed us that today we have over two hundred homeless people in Waco which is a significant decrease from previous years.

Waco is currently seeing a 26% poverty rate and many people who are a part of this vulnerable community believe there is more to be done.

Mission Waco hopes many people help with making donations to those in need and help charge the efforts to get more people off the streets.