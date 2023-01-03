Missing diabetic man believed endangered, needing medications: Waco police

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person now believed to be endangered.

Stanley Wilcox was last seen December 30, walking on foot in the 700th block of LaSalle, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco police believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication after being reported missing last Friday.

(Waco Police Department) Stanley Wilcox

Authorities say the photo above is the most recent depiction of Wilcox.

However, they believe he may have also lost weight since and that his face may appear thinner now.

Anyone with information about Wilcox's whereabouts is asked to contact Waco police at 254-750-7609 and reference case number 22-21243.