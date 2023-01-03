Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Missing diabetic man believed endangered, needing medications: Waco police

Wilcox.PNG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Waco Police Department)
Stanley Wilcox
Wilcox.PNG
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 11:31:41-05

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person now believed to be endangered.

InMotion Hosting

Stanley Wilcox was last seen December 30, walking on foot in the 700th block of LaSalle, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco police believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication after being reported missing last Friday.

Wilcox.PNG
Stanley Wilcox

Authorities say the photo above is the most recent depiction of Wilcox.

However, they believe he may have also lost weight since and that his face may appear thinner now.

Anyone with information about Wilcox's whereabouts is asked to contact Waco police at 254-750-7609 and reference case number 22-21243.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019