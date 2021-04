WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who did not come home after school Monday.

Cameron Rosales was last seen leaving Carver Middle School at 4:25 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans. She was seen walking towards Faulkner Lane in Waco after school let out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

