Midway ISD Board of Trustees unanimously selects next superintendent

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Midway ISD has selected a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Chris Allen received a unanimous vote from the Midway ISD Board of Trustees in Tuesday's special called board meeting.

“Throughout our community input sessions for the superintendent search, our community had equal comments in favor of ‘someone who knows Midway’ and ‘someone with outside experience,'" Board President Pete Rusek said.

The Midway ISD Board is expected to finalize the hire in late January following the state-required 21-day waiting period.

"How very fortunate to find both – Dr. Allen knows and understands Midway’s history, traditions, and expectations," Rusek said.

"He also brings a wealth of new ideas, knowledge and experience from his time in Lake Travis ISD and Marble Falls ISD.”

Allen served as Midway High School principal from 2008 to 2011, later becoming the district's first Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services in 2011.

The board noted Allen for "spearheading" the district's response to state budget cuts while serving as the district’s interim superintendent before Dr. George Kazanas was hired in 2012.

Prior to this announcement, Allen had been serving as Superintendent of Marble Falls ISD since 2015.

His previous experiences also include serving as Deputy Superintendent of Lake Travis IS, with campus experience in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Birdville ISD.

Allen has a doctorate of education in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Alongside this, Allen has a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies, and a bachelor’s degree with a history major and English minor from the University of Texas at Arlington.

He has served actively in state-wide professional organizations, community committees, and his church life group.

(Midway ISD)

Chris and his wife, Natalie, have two boys; Joshua is a college student and Caleb will graduate from Marble Falls High School in May.