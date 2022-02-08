Meals on Wheels Waco hopes to 'Wipe Out the Waitlist'

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of seniors in McLennan, Falls and Hill counties receive free, hot meals every day through Meals on Wheels of Waco.

"We would love to be able to do that for everyone that calls us, but right now the list is long enough that it's not always easy to do that," Chief Executive Officer Debbie King told 25 News.

They currently serve roughly 800 people and have more than 200 on a wait list.

"We had a much smaller wait list a couple of years ago, but I think because of COVID, more clients are asking to join our program and get meals," King said. "They really are stuck at home."

As the need for their services grow, the cost of supplies is rising as well. Now they're looking to the community to help them continue helping others with their "Wipe Out the Waitlist" campaign.

"The cost of food is really skyrocketing in the last few months," King said. "Also the transportation costs and costs of gas that we need to use to deliver the meals."

A $45 donation can feed one person for a week or $180 for a whole month.

Aside from monetary donations, the organization is always in need of volunteers. King said it's a great way for drivers to give back to the community and form bonds with people they might not have met otherwise.

"It's a great way to give yourself a lift everyday and see there are some wonderful people out there," she said. "They're not as healthy as they used to be, but they love to get a meal and have someone to say hello to."