Meals on Wheels Waco receives $1,000 donation from 25 News

WACO, TX — The need at Meals on Wheels Waco couldn’t be any greater, and 25 News KXXV is proud to help.

Anchor Todd Unger presented staff with a $1,000 check on Wednesday before his weekly delivery route.

The station donation comes as Meals on Wheels ramps up fundraising for its Delivering a Difference campaign, where businesses can match donations of different donors.

“We get calls weekly, sometimes every day for a week. People just are saying, ‘I’d like us to be on Meals on Wheels,’" said Debbie King, the local chapter’s CEO.

King says the pandemic only increased the need for the thousands of homebound seniors in Central Texas that depend on their services, especially the nutritious meals.

“We’re just so excited to get into a place where we can really serve people, and also we’re going to be opening up those senior centers slowly this month,” said King.

If you’re interested in a donation or volunteering, click here .

For more information on the Scripps Howard Foundation, which helps funnel donations through Scripps' stations like KXXV, please click here.