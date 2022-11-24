Meals on Wheels giving out free meals this Thanksgiving holiday

Meals on Wheels gave back this Thanksgiving holiday for their 38th annual holiday giveaway.

For many having food on Thanksgiving is not always possible.

Earlier today, dozens of volunteers helped feed close to 400 people in the community.

Mike Waldrop, general secretary for Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, teamed up with Meals on Wheels Waco.

“The Meals on Wheels people take off on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and for 38 years we’ve had Thanksgiving Day and everything we get it donated,” Waldrop said.

The next meal give a-way will be in December on Christmas Day. More information is at their website