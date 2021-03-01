MCSO: 28 burglary cases solved, seven suspects arrested in combined effort with multiple agencies

WACO, TX — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office, in a combined effort with multiple agencies, made seven arrests as part of a large burglary investigation.

About 28 cases have now been solved, according to MCSO.

The investigation included a Woodway burglary that occurred when thieves broke into a man's home while the family was attending his funeral.

The arrested individuals were identified as Justin Holt, 31, Kyle Holt, 29, Kacee French, 30, Robert Eakin, 27, Andrea Muniz 28, Nicholas Lobban, 24 and Angel Jaimes, 25.

The charges include burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, credit card abuse, theft of property over $2,5000, theft of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

About $235,000 worth of items were stolen and about $160,000 of the property has been recovered.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said officers were heading to Louisiana to recover $50,000 worth of jewelry that was taken from our area.

The cases included: 19 by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, three Waco Police Department cases, two Woodway Public Safety cases, three Temple Police cases and 1 Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff Office Louisiana case.

One of the arrested individuals, Justin Holt, allegedly used a drone to check for surveillance at a home in China Spring, according to MCSO. The drone became stuck in a tree and was recovered by the fire department.

According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, more arrests are expected and the investigation is ongoing. "We won't let up until we catch them all," Sheriff McNamara said.

The agencies involved in the investigation include the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco PD, Woodway PD, Temple PD and the Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff’s Office.