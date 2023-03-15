MCSO: Repeat sex offender facing charges after communicating with pre-teen from Waco area

WACO, Texas — A 29-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday in California after authorities received a complaint that he had been communicating on social media with a pre-teen victim in the Waco area.

McLennan County detectives with the Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit began investigating William Scott Kenneth Yaple in February.

According to authorities, Yaple is a registered sex offender with a history of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and California.

In 2022, Yaple was arrested in California for multiple counts related to the possession of child pornography/obscene material. That investigation resulted in two felony charges — sexual performance of a child under 14 and online solicitation of a minor (explicit communication), according to police.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives coordinated with California detectives to arrest Yaple. Yaple's iPad was forensically analyzed, revealing more images of child pornography, MCSO said in a news release.

Yaple will be extradited back to McLennan County in the near future, authorities said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

