MCSO: 10 arrested in Central Texas sting targeting human trafficking

Authorities arrested 10 individuals in a sting last week targeting human trafficking. Three of the individuals attempted to purchase sex from a minor, said the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The sting operation was held from Monday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 1. Authorities said one individual was arrested for human trafficking and a victim of human trafficking was identified and received services from UnBound.

The sheriff's office said five distribution of child pornography cases were initiated as well.

"Of the [five] cases initiated for Distribution of Child Pornography, [two] cases were initiated following an investigation into Leonard Newman, who remains in the McLennan County Jail for Continuous Trafficking of Persons, following identification of [four] victims of human trafficking at the time of his arrest," said the sheriff's office.

Leslie Freeman of Fairfield was also arrested for continuous trafficking of persons, according to the sheriff's office.

Arrested for solicitation of prostitution of a minor: Gregory Lechuga, Omar Duarte, and Cory Zimmerman.

Arrested for solicitation of prostitution: Kameron Pillow, Cesar Carillo, Zahion Poe, Brian Taylor, Francisco Mauricio-Medina, Timothy McNeil, and David Rhone.